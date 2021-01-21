Siker, Wadehra Take Leadership Posts at Community Foundation

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties begins 2021 with new board leadership.

Paul Siker, founder and CEO of Advanced Recruiting Trends, stepped into the role of chairman. Lucky Wadehra, senior vice president and business banking manager at Wells Fargo, will serve as vice chairwoman. Terri Minchew, community volunteer and philanthropist, will serve a second term as secretary. Kimberely Evans, founder of Generations Gourmet Catering and program manager at ARG, Inc., and new board member Jaclyn O’Brien, founder and CEO of Fresh Eye Innovative Solutions and Accounting, will serve as co-treasurers.

Tracey White, vice president of Community and Government Relations at HCA StoneSprings Hospital, completed a two-year tenure as the board chairwoman in December. She led the board during a significant period of growth for the organization that included staff expansions, increased grant making, and the organization’s move into new offices in Leesburg with the development of the Claude Moore Nonprofit Training Center in 2019. White will continue to serve on the board for another term as a director.

Other new board members are attorney Tim Thompson and Charmaine Bushrod, clinical operations manager at Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States. Continuing their board service are Kirsten Langhorne, Founder of Langhorne Custom Homes; Andy Johnston, grant officer at the PATH Foundation; Connie Moore, vice president and principal analyst of Deep Analysis; Matt Durham, head of Analyst Relations at New Relic; David Peña, Realtor Atoka Properties; Tara Trout, assistant vice president AHT Insurance; and Janelle Brevard, chief storyteller for the National Association of Realtors.