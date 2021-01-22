Dulles South Food Pantry Moves to AVFD Annex

The Dulles South Food Pantry has temporarily moved its operations to the Arcola Volunteer Fire Department Annex at 24300 Stone Springs Boulevard while undergoing a renovation of its space.

The renovation, led by NVR, involves more than 30 trades and will help improve operations, enable the pantry to accept more fresh food donations and better serve the food insecure in the Dulles South area.

“The renovation has been the silver lining of 2020 and we are beyond grateful to NVR and all the trades involved to make it happen,” said Executive Director Meg Phillips. “We are equally appreciative of the Arcola Volunteer Fire Department for jumping at the opportunity to help and letting us operate out of their Annex property to ensure there was no break in service to neighbors in need.”

Dulles South residents in need of food may contactinfo@dsfp.orgor call 703-507-2795.

For more information, go todsfp.org.