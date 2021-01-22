Region Readies for Annual Homeless Count

The Loudoun County Continuum of Care, along with jurisdictions that make up the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, is preparing to conduct the annual Point-in-Time Count of people who are experiencing homelessness.

The count is scheduled for the night of Wednesday, Jan. 27. In the event of inclement weather, the count will be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 3.

ThePoint-in-Time Count, which is conducted nationally, is intended to provide a single-day snapshot of people in a community who are experiencing homelessness.

“The count helps us to better understand the needs of our most vulnerable community members and provide essential support services to assist those individuals and families,” stated Loudoun County Department of Family Services Acting Director Ina Fernandez.

During the count, members of the Continuum of Care will canvass the county to assist anyone who is unsheltered.

The Point-in-Time Count provides an assessment to measure progress toward the goal of ending homelessness for each community, and identifying important data on the general homeless population and subpopulations, including veterans, families, chronically homeless individuals, and youth.

Anyone who has questions about the Point-in-Time Count should contact Jennifer Hope atJennifer.Hope@loudoun.govor 703-771-5881. To get connected to health and human services information and resources in Loudoun County, including coordinated entry for housing and homeless assistance, contact the Loudoun County Information and Referral program at 703-777-0420.

More information about the Loudoun Continuum of Care is online atloudoun.gov/CoC.