Robinson Elected Leesburg Planning Commission Chair

A veteran member of the Leesburg Planning Commission is its newest leader.

Gigi Robinson was elected chairwoman of the town’s Planning Commission on Thursday night, by a 5-0-2 vote. It was the first meeting for the newly installed commission, which includes four new members.

Robinson has served on the town commission for more than five non-consecutive years. She was first appointed in 2014, and served her entire four-year term until the end of 2018. She rejoined the commission in late 2019, and has served since. Robinson was also a member of the Loudoun County Planning Commission for four years, serving as now-mayor Kelly Burk’s appointee during her four years on the Board of Supervisors. Robinson is Vice Mayor Marty Martinez’s appointee to the commission.

Returning commissioner David Miles was appointed vice chairman. Miles was previously appointed by former council member Ken Reid and served for about a year a decade ago. He was reappointed to a new four-year term beginning Jan. 1 by Councilwoman Kari Nacy.

Al Barney was appointed the commission’s parliamentarian. This position advises on procedural rules. Barney first joined the commission two years ago as an appointee of Councilman Neil Steinberg.

Commissioners Keith Reeve and Brian McAfee were absent for the meeting.

