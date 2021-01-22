Skateboarder Struck by Tractor Trailer

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday morning crash in which a pedestrian on a skateboard was struck by a tractor trailer.

According to the report, the victim, described as a young adult male, was on a skateboard at the intersection of Rt. 7 and Stoneleigh Drive west of Round Hill and attempted to cross the highway without stopping. The crash happened at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The truck driver stopped at the scene.