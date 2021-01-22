Virtual Job Fair Planned Jan. 27

The Loudoun Workforce Resource Center will host a virtual job fair on Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The program will feature local employers with full-time, part-time and flex-schedule job openings in Loudoun County and the larger region. More than 30 employersfrom various industries will be attending, including Amazon, Inova Health System, JK Moving, Loudoun County government, Northwest Federal Credit Union, Premier Staffing Source and others. Some of the open positions include warehouse specialist, billing specialist, staff accountant, certified nursing assistant, payroll administrator, case investigator, electrician, construction laborer, inventory specialist, recruiter and manufacturer technician.

Those planning to attend the job fair must register in advance online at bit.ly/3aZKRL4. Attendees will be able to see the full list of all employers attending after registering.

Resources to help job seekers prepare for the virtual job fair are available from the Loudoun Workforce Resource Center atloudoun.gov/wrcworkshops, such astips for participating in virtual career fairs.

Anyone who requires a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability in order to participate in either event may call 703-737-8081. Three days’ notice is requested. For more information, contact the center at 703-777-0150 or visitloudoun.gov/wrc.