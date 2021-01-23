Town Council Recognizes 4 For Years of Service

The Middleburg Town Council last Thursday night voted to adopt resolutions recognizing Maribe Chandler-Gardiner, Peter Hitchens, H.H. “Dev” Roszel and Tonya Taylor.

Chandler-Gardiner served on the Arts Council from 2015 to 2020. In that time, she provided “practical suggestions and ideas from an artist’s perspective” and was “very generous” with her gifts.

Hitchen, the owner of BAC Dumpsters, donated a truck to collect food donations for Seven Loaves Food Bank’s food drive in December. Hitchen has volunteered his services to Seven Loaves for the remainder of the year, according to the resolution of appreciation.

Roszel served on the Economic Development Advisory Committee from February 2019 to December 2020. In that time, he chaired the committee and led the development of an economic development strategic plan for the town.

Taylor served on the Go Green Committee from June 2018 to December 2020. In that time, she assisted in the organization of the 2019 Wellness Day and participated in multiple town-wide cleanups.