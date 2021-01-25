Clarence ‘Terry’ Titus, 1942-2021

Clarence “Terry” Titus, 78, a lifelong resident of Leesburg, VA., passed away on Jan. 21, 2021. Born May 8, 1942, he was son of the late Louis T. Titus Sr. and Margaret F. Titus Dudley.

Terry was a 1959 graduate of Loudoun County High School and attended Virginia Military Institute (VMI). He later explored the wilderness areas of Utah, which led him to seek a career in forestry. In the process, he took a job working for a land surveyor, which turned him toward his career in surveying.

Terry was well-regarded for his surveying expertise. His long career included a partnership inBengston, DeBell, Elkin and Titus; deputy directorship of William H. Gordon Associates, and consultant work for Patton, Harris and Rust and The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation.

He was personally commissioned by the states of Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia to research and verify the boundary lines between the three states—a project that took many years of in-depth historical research and much time spent in forests as he endeavored to locate old survey markers.

His knowledge and involvement in the local community led to him serving Leesburg and Loudoun County for many years, as a member of the Leesburg Town Council,the Loudoun County Planning Commission, as well as the Leesburg Utility Rate Advisory Commission.

Terry was a member of the Leesburg Presbyterian Church and the Leesburg Kiwanis Club.He was a loyal Washington Redskins fan, enjoyed vacationing in Bethany Beach, DE, golfing, cycling, reading and music.

Terry was preceded in death by his brother, Louis Templar “Temp” Titus Jr. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joanne T. Titus of Leesburg; daughter Mary Patricia “Tricia” Titus and her son Cian Titus of Frankford, DE; daughter Terrianne Grant and her husband David of Lovettsville, VA ; sister-in-law, Karen Titus of Georgia; nieces and nephew, Sara Titus Allegood of Georgia, Laurie Carlson and Louis Titus, both of New Mexico, their spouses and children.

A private graveside service is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2021, at Union Cemetery in Leesburg. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made toLeesburg Presbyterian Church, 207 W. Market St., Leesburg, VA 20176, orhttps://www.lpcva.org/Giving

Arrangements: Colonial Funeral Home, Leesburg; condolences may be sent online at:www.colonialfuneralhome.com