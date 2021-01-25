Commonwealth’s First UK Virus Case Recorded in Northern Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health and the Department of General Services Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services today announced that the Virginia’s first case of UK-based variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been identified in a sample from an adult resident of Northern Virginia with no reported recent travel history.

Because of privacy policies, the department did not provide more details about the infected resident.

The B.1.1.7 variant emerged in the United Kingdom in late 2020 and is associated with increased person-to-person transmission.

The lab confirmed the case using next-generation sequencing that provides a genetic blueprint of the virus. It began sequencing positive COVID-19 samples in March.

“Viruses change all the time, and we expect to see new strains as disease spreads,”stated State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver. “We know this variant strain spreads more quickly between people than other strains currently circulating in our communities, but we still have more to learn about whether it causes more severe illness. As our state public health officials closely monitor the emergence of the B.1.1.7 variant in our Commonwealth, it is important that all Virginians continue following mitigation measures.”

In the United States,nearly 200cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been detected in 23 states as of January 22.

While scientists are working to better understand its impact on vaccine efficacy, early data suggests currently authorized vaccines are effective against the new variant, the Department of Health stated.

For more information about COVID-19 variants, go to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 Testingwebsiteand the CDC New COVID-19 Variantswebsite.

For more information on DCLS and its sequencing technology, go todgs.virginia.gov/dcls.