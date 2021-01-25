Hillsboro Council Names Official Town Tree, Bird

Virginia has the American Dogwood and the Northern Cardinal. Now, Hillsboro has the Eastern Redbud and the Eastern Bluebird.

Town leaders recently named the official town tree and bird, selected by residents and Hillsboro Charter Academy students via an online campaign hosted by the Arts and Culture Advisory Group. Town leaders are now designing T-shirts with the redbud and bluebird emblazoned on them.

“The redbud is naturally quite prolific here and will be a signature element in [the Rt. 9 traffic calming project] landscape plan,” said Advisory Group Co-chairwoman Emilie Moskal. “And the bluebird evokes hope and happiness, something we all share and strive for here.”

To encourage more bluebirds to nest in Hillsboro, town leaders plan to install nesting boxes along the GapWay Trail, which stretches along the east end of town.

Prior to adopting the official tree and bird, town leaders also selected a horse named Radish—frequently portrayed on early-American weathervanes—to incorporate into the town’s official logo, and selected “Where History Lives” as the tagline.

According to Mayor Roger Vance, Radish, which was painted on the side of the Old Stone School last year, represents the town’s rugged early American homestead and agricultural heritage, in addition to the local legend of Hill Tom, who was said to be a shaman-like mountain man who used medicinal herbs and plants, including horseradish, to heal the sick.

“Legend has it he was always accompanied by a sturdy black steed he named Radish,” Vance said, noting town leaders are planning a Hillsboro Horseradish Festival later this year.

Each year moving forward, the Arts and Culture Advisory Group will ask residents to select additional representations for the town.

pszabo@loudounnow.com