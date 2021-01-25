Nadler Joins Loudoun Education Foundation

The Loudoun Education Foundation kicked off the New Year by hiring former Loudoun Now managing editor Danielle Nadler to serve as its new Director of Communications and Strategy.

Nadler, herself a product of public schools and the daughter of a public school teacher, has worked in storytelling since joining her middle school newspaper staff. She went on to 15-year career as a newspaper reporter covering politics and education in Minnesota, California, Nevada, and Virginia, and was part of the team that launched Loudoun Now in 2015. She has been recognized for her work in the community including as a recipient of the 40 Under 40 Award and as a Loudoun100 honoree.

“I saw the Loudoun Education Foundation’s work firsthand over the eight years I covered local schools as a journalist,” Nadler stated. “They support programs that provide teachers with classroom grants, introduce young students to STEM, and provide meals to food-insecure families, just to name a few. I’m excited to serve as the Foundation’s megaphone to spread the word about the work they’re doing and drum up support so more students’ and teachers’ lives can be changed for the better.”

The Foundation’s Board of Directors created the position to expanding its reach and share the organization’s impact with a larger audience.

“The LEF Trustees are incredibly excited to have Danielle as the Director of Communications and Strategy,” stated Loudoun Education Foundation President Scott Miller. “With her journalism background and storytelling talent, we know that she will help us effectively share all of the important work that we do for public education in Loudoun and in Virginia.”

The Loudoun Education Foundation is an independent 501c3 organization working to fund programs that boost student performance and provide teachers with the necessary tools to have an impact in the classroom. Learn more at LoudounEducationFoundation.org, or on Instagram and Twitter at @lef4lcps, and Facebook.com/LoudounEducationFoundation.