Snow, Ice Expected Monday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory across Northern Virginia including Loudoun, in effect from 1 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches, and up to an inch of ice. That could lead to slippery road conditions for the evening and morning commutes, and on sidewalks, steps and driveways.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews began pre-treating areas in higher elevations Monday, with about 400 trucks staging around the region Monday afternoon to begin treating roads as precipitation begins. Tree crews will also be standing by to handle downed branches due to ice.

Monitor road conditions from homeatwww.511virginia.org, on the free Virginia 511 app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.