Unattended Cooking Blamed in Downtown Leesburg Fire, Damage Exceeds $1M

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of Saturday’s fire on Market Street to be accidental, caused by unattended cooking in the kitchen.

The fire was reported to county 911 dispatchers at approximately 11:20 a.m. Jan. 23. Firefighters arrived on scene to find visible smoke and fire coming from the rear of the West Market Street structure, home to the Yummy Pig and Wild Geese Pub restaurants. Crews quickly entered the building with hoselines to extinguish the fire as other crews searched the building for occupants and further fire spread. The fire was deemed to be under control within approximately 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Damages were estimated at$1.2 million.

Fire Chief Keith H. Johnson issued a reminder to residents and restaurant owners alike, “to always remain in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling, or broiling food. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short time, turn off the stove. Remember, watch what you heat!”