COLT Joins Aldie-St. Louis Opposition

The Coalition of Loudoun Towns has added its voice to those opposing a Board of Supervisors proposal to buy land slated for development near St. Louis from the developer, in exchange for $1.5 million and the county-owned Aldie Tavern property.

The deal is meant to forestall a 30-home subdivision near the village of St. Louis, and to help restore the Aldie Tavern buildings—with the addition of a retail center, artist studio and bed-and-breakfast.

“To state itcandidly, we do not believe the proposed transaction is in the best interests of the County or thecitizens and communities of Aldie or St. Louis,” wrote the mayors of Loudoun’s seven incorporated towns in a letter to the Board of Supervisors.

The letter echoes concerns voiced by other opponents of the deal: that they do not trust the developer, MOJAX LLC, the subject of a number of official complaints; and price is too high, having originally been only the $1.5 million.

“There are no perfect solutions to these issues, and many times it falls to which is the leastbad path, but COLT strongly feels that a deliberative process that encourages competitionbetween parties interested in purchasing the Aldie property will best serve the long-term bestinterests of Loudoun and our citizens,” the letter reads.