Letter: Geary M. Higgins, Waterford

Editor: The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors’ resolution last week urging Del. Dave LaRock to resign was a purely political stunt, a direct violation by the Democrats of their individually signed Ethics Policy, and two violations of their own Rules of Order, which each one of them agreed to at their first meeting in January.

Item 11 of their own individually signed Ethics Policy states that they will “use county resources, county staff or staff that is in anyway financially compensated by the county ONLY to conduct county business …” Nothing in the resolution is related to official county business.

They also violated their recently adopted “Rules of Order” in Section IV. E. 4 on Resolutions and Proclamations, which states that “due to the nature and purpose of Board Resolutions, they should not be controversial, and it is preferred that all resolutions be approved by a unanimous vote from the dais.”

Additionally, they violated their Rules of Order ignoring another requirement of Section IV. E. 4. Resolutions and Proclamations, which states that “Board Members shall notify County staff of such Resolutions for the agenda two weeks prior to the Board meeting.”

I served on the Loudoun Board of Supervisors for eight years with substantial Republican majorities in both terms. In fact, during the 2012-2016 Board we had a nine member all Republican Board. During those terms, we followed our Rules of Order and adhered to the Code of Ethics. We did not use the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, county staff or resources to further divisive partisan political agendas.

Geary M. Higgins, Waterford

[Editor’s Note: The writer in the chairman of the Virginia 10thDistrict RepublicanCommittee.]