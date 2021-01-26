Letter: Gina Wooden, Sterling
Editor: Pete Snyder former candidate for Lt. Governor in 2013 announced last night during the Loudoun County Republican Committee meeting his run for Governor of Virginia.
Pete Snyder is a businessman who knows what and where the bottom line is, similar to Trump in terms of policy but without the trash.
Pro-life and pro-Second Amendment he will reopen schools safely, now, now, now.
Nope to wasteful government spending ever. Towns, cities and counties would have to account for monies allocated by the state.
The acronym I used is in reference to the VA-30 day fund, Snyder co-founded it. He and his partners have raised over $30 million and every penny has been invested in small business, thousands of them nationwide.
During the time period since the start of the pandemic Pete Snyder raises money for small businesses while McAuliffe raises money and puts it in his own pocket, quite the contrast between the men and the political parties.
Snyder works for the people and businesses of Virginia while Terry works the people and taxes the businesses for the benefit of the party.
Look at his website and call him with your question you will be surprised at the access. Vote Pete Snyder for governor of Virginia.
Gina Wooden, Sterling
3 thoughts on “Letter: Gina Wooden, Sterling”
For the record, there are at least 4 candidates vying for the nomination in the Democratic primary:
Senator Jennifer McClellan, Former Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, and former
Governor Terry McAuliffe. Neither parties candidate has been chosen so it may be a completely different race than the two you mention.
Just a side note Winsome Sears and Chuck Smith both did the republican committee proud along with Pete Snyder last evening. Could it be we have a republican slate and every candidates names starts with an S?
It is different parties, the races I mention are Pete Snyder for Governor, Winsome Sears for LT. Governor and Chuck Smith for Attorney General all on the republican side of the great divide. I could add David LaRock for delegate and hope the Board of Supervisors come to their senses and rescind their call for LaRock to resign. Please do not bring up Charlie King and his thoughts about David as Charlie’s hold on republican ideals is tenuous at best. As we learn more about Charlie the better Scott York looks.