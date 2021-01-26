Letter: Gina Wooden, Sterling

Editor: Pete Snyder former candidate for Lt. Governor in 2013 announced last night during the Loudoun County Republican Committee meeting his run for Governor of Virginia.

Pete Snyder is a businessman who knows what and where the bottom line is, similar to Trump in terms of policy but without the trash.

Pro-life and pro-Second Amendment he will reopen schools safely, now, now, now.

Nope to wasteful government spending ever. Towns, cities and counties would have to account for monies allocated by the state.

The acronym I used is in reference to the VA-30 day fund, Snyder co-founded it. He and his partners have raised over $30 million and every penny has been invested in small business, thousands of them nationwide.

During the time period since the start of the pandemic Pete Snyder raises money for small businesses while McAuliffe raises money and puts it in his own pocket, quite the contrast between the men and the political parties.

Snyder works for the people and businesses of Virginia while Terry works the people and taxes the businesses for the benefit of the party.

Look at his website and call him with your question you will be surprised at the access. Vote Pete Snyder for governor of Virginia.

Gina Wooden, Sterling