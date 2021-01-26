Letter: Peggy Welty, Lovettsville

Editor: I don’t know about anyone else, but I for one am tired of being bullied by a bunch of politicians and liberal organizations.

Dave LaRock did nothing illegal. He has a constitutional right to protest and he also has a right to an opinion about the Presidential Election.

I voted for this man and how dare anyone nullify my vote by bullying him out of office. Believe it or not but the public can make their own decision about LaRock at the ballot box.

Let the public vote, stop harassing those of us who disagree with the progressive left and goodness sake stop acting like the average voter is an idiot and needs you to discern the truth for us.

Peggy Welty, Lovettsville