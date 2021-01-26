Letter: Peggy Welty, Lovettsville
Editor: I don’t know about anyone else, but I for one am tired of being bullied by a bunch of politicians and liberal organizations.
Dave LaRock did nothing illegal. He has a constitutional right to protest and he also has a right to an opinion about the Presidential Election.
I voted for this man and how dare anyone nullify my vote by bullying him out of office. Believe it or not but the public can make their own decision about LaRock at the ballot box.
Let the public vote, stop harassing those of us who disagree with the progressive left and goodness sake stop acting like the average voter is an idiot and needs you to discern the truth for us.
5 thoughts on “Letter: Peggy Welty, Lovettsville”
Now you know how we felt for 4 years!! Not a good feeling eh? Thank God “truth, sanity and competence” won out. I don’t know about LaRock other than he is a poor elected official just from what I read about. But, “we” feel bullied for every day from Agent Orange and are free now of his lies, fabrications and mistruths. Over 30,000 lies he has spun in 4 years. How can you GOP not see this?
Perhaps because some don’t fall for self-anointed “fact checkers” from the Washington Post, which is where you get the 30 thousand lies propaganda line.
I understand it’s difficult for some folks to grasp that others are able to reason for themselves and decide, without being told what to parrot by a mega-corporate party organ.
Ironically, it was actual Mr. LaRock in his letter to Vice President Pence that asked that Vice President to nullify all of Virginia’s votes in the election this past November. So while its very likely true Mr. LaRock will be judged by the voters of his District, he seemed more than willing to disenfranchise them this past election.
Peggy, A major point you are making needs to be reinforced. Unless and until the MAJORITY of Loudoun decides to vote especially in local elections the partisan view will dominate and typically those views are far closer to extreme than the rest of us leading to disappointment with news, politics and policies. I believe that if both parties knew the entire electorate was going to show up to vote they would put more emphasis into finding highly qualified candidates and emphasize policy instead of just getting their party loyalists to show up to vote. 🙂
Bless your heart. You don’t understand the word “bully.”
I don’t give a hoot if you voted for this sorry excuse for an American. *I* for one “dare” to demand that he be accountable for his anti-American actions. No elected official should attack the integrity of our election process with the venom he and his ilk did. Shame on him. And shame on you for supporting him.