Letter: Richard William Burden, Leesburg

Editor: Virginia House Delegate Dave A. LaRock (R-33) should be praised for his participation in the rally in support of President Trump on Jan. 6 and in protest against egregious election fraud.

I regret that my duties for Executive Intelligence Review prevented me from participating in that rally. As for those who are accused of unlawful behavior inside or outside the Capitol, let them be tried, and if convicted, punished, in accordance with the law, but the rally was lawful, and entry into the Capitol was lawful, as the building was open to the public. Resolutions condemning the violence are appropriate as long as they don’t assign blame without evidence.

The treatment of Mr. LaRock by Leesburg’s Town Council and other local government boards, which are demanding his resignation from the Virginia House, blaming him for the riot without evidence, and denying him the right to confront his accusers, is execrable and requires apology and atonement, lest these towns and counties be fascist hell-holes in a fascist regime!.

Richard William Burden, Leesburg