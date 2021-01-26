Siker Announces Bid for 33rd District House Seat

Waterford area resident Paul Siker this week announced plans to campaign for the 33rd District in the House of Delegates, a seat held by four-term Republican Dave LaRock.

A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Siker is a 33-year Loudoun County resident. He is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Nov. 2 election.

“I’m a seasoned entrepreneur, small business owner, engaged community volunteer and nonprofit board member. I’m running for the House of Delegates because residents in western Loudoun, Clarke, and Frederick Counties deserve significantly better representation in the General Assembly,” Siker stated in his announcement.

Siker operates his company, Advanced Recruiting Trends, from his home and serves clients in the technology, healthcare, and nonprofit sectors across North America. He said that experience would be valuable in Richmond.

“For three decades, name brand companies have engaged me to address complex employment and performance optimization projects,” Siker stated. “The formula for my success is simple: I listen, collaborate, build consensus, and get things done. If elected, I’ll bring this skill mix and a spirit of servant leadership to the role of delegate.”

Siker describes himself as fiscal conservative and social moderate. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wittenberg University.

“At my core, I am a pragmatist who has profound respect for our democratic institutions and freedoms. Fifteen years ago, I briefly belonged to the Loudoun County Republican Committee. Today, I am proudly running as a Democrat. I believe in principled, transparent, and character-based leadership. I believe all people should be treated with respect and dignity. I believe that we must talk to one another, not at one another. We all want the same basic things—safety, and financial security for our families, social equity, and related freedoms inherent to the greatest republic ever conceived,” he said.

Siker’s priorities include expanding the district’s rural economy; incenting preservation initiatives; addressing key transportation issues (such as the Dulles Greenway, and Rt. 15 corridor); sustaining top-tier public schools; investing in rural broadband infrastructure, and appropriately pursuing green energy and environmental solutions.

Siker serves on the boards of the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter and the Community Foundation of Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties and is an elder at Catoctin Presbyterian Church. He and his wife Joni, a former Loudoun County Public Schools counselor, have two grown sons who reside in Northern Virginia.

Siker’s campaign website is at paulsiker.com.