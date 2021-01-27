Alma A. Crawford 1950-2021

Alma A. Crawford, Age 70, of Leesburg, VA, peacefully departed this life after confessing she “wanted to go home,” on Jan. 20, 2021, at the Potomac Falls Health and Rehab Center in Sterling, VA.

She was born Sept. 28, 1950, in Winchester, VA, to the late James B. Smith and Dorothy Richardson Chinn.

Alma grew up in Upperville, VA . She attended elementary schools in Fauquier County and later graduated from W.C. Taylor High School in Warrenton, VA.

Alma was married to Rush M. Crawford until his death. The couple moved to Leesburg, VA.Alma was employed by the Inova Loudoun Hospital in Leesburg, VA for forty-six years until retiring a few years ago. She was faithful to her job and all who came to know her loved her. She had an infectious laugh that let everyone know when she was on duty. She received the prestigious “Oprah Winfrey Award” for inspiring respect and admiration for a job well done.

Alma leaves to mourn, her beloved daughter, Shawn Denise Crawford of Leesburg, VA; one brother, Charles Richardson (Neela) of Rosedale, NY; three sisters, Betty Richardson of Winchester, VA, Joe Anne Howard of Sterling, VA and Gloria Bush (Milton) of Silver Spring, MD. She also leaves one sister-in-law, Shelby Richardson of Leesburg, VA; five nephews; thirteen nieces and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Doris Reid and her husband, Henry G. Reid, Sr.; four brothers, George Richardson, Sr., Francis Chinn, Roland Chinn and Richard Chinn; one nephew, Henry G. Reid, Jr. and one niece, Tracy Grant.

Private graveside services will be held at the Westview Cemetery, 1176 Delaplane Grade Road, Upperville, VA on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Philip C. Lewis, Officiating.

