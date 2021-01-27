bb.q Chicken Inks Loudoun Station Lease

ComstockHolding Companiesannounced that bb.q Chicken has signed a 10-year lease for space onCentral Station Drive in the Loudoun Station neighborhood.

“bb.q,” which stands for “best of the best quality,” serves signature chicken dishes, deep-fried in olive oil, with South Korean spicy and sweet flavor pairings. The company also has franchise locations in Falls Church and Centreville.

“The bb.q team recognized the quality of the metro location and adjacent developments and together, Comstock and Tenant put forth the creativity to secure this quality vendor for our project,” said Timothy J. Steffan, EVP/Asset Management and Development for Comstock.

Joseph Kim, CEO of bb.q chicken USAand Washington Area Franchise DeveloperShin Kwak partnered to launch bb.q’s first location in Loudoun County.