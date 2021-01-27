Loudoun Chamber Recognizes Community Leaders

The Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Meeting and Community Leadership Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 27, honoring some of the people and businesses making a difference in Loudoun.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual meeting—usually a large, dressy affair in a ballroom at the National Conference Center—was held virtually this year.

“While this virus may keep us apart, it cannot keep us from celebrating, and it won’t keep us from honoring the true heroes of this Chamber and our community,” said Loudoun Chamber President and CEO Tony Howard.

And also in light of the pandemic, this year the Chamber announced a new award: the #StrongerTogether award, which marked five outstanding community initiatives to alleviate the human and economic suffering in Loudoun the virus has caused.

Those awards went to the Ampersand Pantry Project, the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties, the Loudoun Business Interruption Fund, Loudoun Hunger Relief, and Women Giving Back.

This year also brought a change for the annual Ambassador of the Year award. Where normally one person would be recognized for contributions in the hospitality industry, this year the Loudoun Chamber recognized its entire Ambassadors Committee.

But many of the annual awards were presented as usual, as businesses, nonprofits and entrepreneurs have worked on through the pandemic.

The winner in the executive leadership category was Inova Loudoun Hospital President Deborah Addo.

“2020 really has revealed a secret to so many people that I’ve known for a long, and that is that I get to work with heroes every single day,” Addo said. “Our mission is to provide world-class healthcare every time, every touch, to each person in every community that we have the privilege to serve, and if you ask me about last year, I would say we nailed it. This team nailed it, so your recognition of me really is a recognition of all of them.”

Other category finalists included Dario Campolatarro, Hilb Group Mid-Atlantic; Allison Shannon, 37 Media & Marketing Group; and Brigitta Toruño, UNO Translations and Communications.”

The winner in the Young Professionals category was Mahsa Riar, founder of Limitless Limb LLC. Mahsa, an eighth-grader, is the youngest-ever nominee at the Chamber’s Community Leadership awards at 14 years old. Two years ago, she founded the company to design 3D-printed prosthetic limbs and assistive devices for children.

“I’ve always felt embraced by our local community, and winning this award would not have been possible without the support and collaboration I received from the Loudoun Chamber the Loudoun Commission on Women and Girls and other local organizations, and of course last, but not least, my parents, who have always supported me,” Riar said. ”She said she started the company to “contribute meaningfully to my community.”

“I feel privileged to be able to give back to my community, that has given me so much,” Riar said. “I hope my place as the youngest recipient of this award will be what inspires other youth to follow their passion and do what they love. I’m sure I will not be the last.”

Other finalists were Solitaire Carroll, One Sparrow; Kindra Dionne Harvey, Purpose WorX, LLC; and Erin Lombardi, EL Strategic.

The winner in the Nonprofit Executive category was Donna Fortier of Mobile Hope.

“I really did not anticipate to be the winner, because the women in this category are phenomenal,” Fortier said. “But it’s because of these folks [other Mobile Hope staff] that we have… pivoted like the rest of us, and grew to meet a need that the community had when COVID hit. So thank you all very much.”

Other finalists were Nikki Daruwala, Loudoun Literacy Council; Dr. Judith Hanley, Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter; and Valerie Pisierra, Loudoun Cares.

The winner in the Large Business category was Wells Fargo.

“I have so many colleagues who really are responsible for this recognition,” said Scott Loftis. “They’ve each made the personal choice to help Loudoun be a better place to live, work, play, volunteer and raise their children.”

Other finalists were The National Conference Center, Northwest Federal Credit Union and Stryker Spine.

And the winner in the Small Business category was Bear Chase Brewing Company.

“We are honored and very privileged to be able to take the 2021 small business award. Our staff and our ownership is very thrilled to be part of this phenomenal community, and we’re excited to take this home and we’re looking forward to what 2021 has to offer. Thank you very much. Cheers everyone,” said General Manager Chris Suarez, offering a toast to the web camera and the virtual audience.

“The entire LoudounChambercommunity applauds all of our finalists and winners for this year’sLoudoun Community Leadership Awards,” Howard said. “They are perfect examples of the generosity and commitment to service that is so pervasive here in Loudoun, and those qualities have never been more evident than in the countless number of examples of Loudouners responded with remarkable generosity and sacrifice throughout the current pandemic.”

Other finalists were Toth Financial Advisory Corporation, Visit Loudoun and 37 Media & Marketing Group.

The winners of the 2020 Community Leadership Awards have the opportunity to select one nonprofit organization that will be the beneficiary of a $1,000 grant, courtesy of the Community Foundation of Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.

See the full program online at Facebook.com/LoudounChamber.