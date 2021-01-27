Loudoun to Host Free Twice-Weekly COVID-19 Testing

Loudoun County will hold free twice-weekly drive-thru COVID-19 testing beginning in February.

These weekly events are meant to provide regular, predictable testing for the community, rather than the single mass testing events the county has hosted in the past. Capacity will be limited to a few hundred a day.

“While mass testing is an important part of our COVID-19 prevention strategy because we could efficiently test 1,000 to 2,000 people per day, they were sporadic,” stated Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “These more frequent, but smaller testing events will accommodate a few hundred people per day, but the frequency provides residents with greater flexibility when the need for a COVID-19 test arises.”

However like previous events, the testing events are open to all with no age or residency requirements and no prescriptions or appointments necessary. A person does not have to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. The sites will administer the PCR nasal swab. No antibody or rapid tests will be offered, and no COVID-19 vaccine will be available at these events.

Testing will be Tuesdays and Thursdays each week in February from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To help reduce wait times, attendees are encouraged to fill out a registration form for each person who will be tested before arriving. The registration is available online in English and Spanishat loudoun.gov/COVID19testing. The forms will also be available at the testing site for people who cannot fill them out in advance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people to get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms of COVID-19, if they have had close contact with someone who with COVID-19, if they have taken part in activities that put them at higher risk for COVID-19 because they could socially distance as needed, or if they have been asked or referred to get testing by their health care provider. In those circumstances, the CDC also recommends people who are getting tested self-quarantine at home until they get their results.

Go to loudoun.gov/coronavirusfor more information about how to protect yourself and your family, and to sign up for email and text updates on COVID-19.Residents with questions about COVID-19 can call the Loudoun County Health Department’s information line, 703-737-8300, or send an email tohealth@loudoun.gov.

People wishing to be tested can also find other testing sites in the region at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing/covid-19-testing-sites.