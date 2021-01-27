McNerney, Maddox to Lead Community Services Board

Leesburg counselor Neil McNerney and former Leesburg Town Council member Vanessa Maddox will be the new chairman and vice chairwoman of the Loudoun County Community Services Board, which advises the Board of Supervisors concerning mental health, substance abuse, and developmental services.

McNerney and Maddox were elected by their colleagues on the board. They will be joined by Alonda Alloway as secretary and Allison Browning as at-large representative. The Community Services Board voted Jan. 14.

“The Community Services Board has been very active in shining a light on the excellent work that the Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse, and Developmental Services provides to the County,” McNerney said. “The department provides services to those with severe issues that cannot afford to get help anywhere else.”

He said one of the board’s goals for 2021 is to work with the state legislators and the Board of Supervisors to provide adequate funding for local services.

“Especially during the pandemic, the at-risk individuals in our community are even more at risk,” McNerney said. “We want to do whatever we can do to support the department so assure that they have adequate resources to fill the need.”

The Community Services Board meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.am. During the pandemic, meetings are being held virtually.

More information is online at www.loudoun.gov/458/Community-Services-Board.