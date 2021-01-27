School Board Plans Feb. 2 Vote on Reopening Classrooms

The School Board on Tuesday was briefed on the details of the latest proposal to return students to class on a part-time basis. With a formal vote scheduled for Feb. 2, it is expected that students will return to hybrid learning no later than Feb. 16.

Interim SuperintendentScott A. Ziegler said his staff if ready to resume in-person learning for the students who have selected that option.

In-person learning was suspended just before the winter break in December because of increasing levels of community spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

As caseloads begin to decline following the expected post-holiday spike and state and national leaders press for schools to reopen,Ziegler presentednew strategies to evaluate health risks measurements that will allow in-person classes to resume unless there are on-campus outbreaks. The strategy is based on new recommendations from the Virginia Department of Education that put the emphasis efforts by school staff to prevent transmission of the virus in schools rather than the rate of spread being experienced in the broader community.

This week, the average number of new daily cases rose to its highest level—275. However, the number of hospitalized COVID patients was declining and the average percent positivity rate for PCR test was falling below 13% for the first time in a month.

Under the latest proposal, hybrid classes—providing at least two days of in-person learning—would resume no later than Feb. 16 for special education students, English language learners, students in grades K-5 and some students enrolled at the Academies of Loudoun as long as on-campus mitigation measures are being closely followed. Then, the hybrid program could be expanded to middle and high school students—for the first time—by March 3.

The new approach would avoid another district-wide closure like the one triggered by increasing community spread in December. Once open, in-person classes would be suspended on a targeted basis, if outbreaks occur in a classroom, in a school or a school cluster.

Ziegler said in-school mitigation protocols are being implemented consistently on school campuses and closely monitored. Additionally, the division has created a new reporting system that allows staff members to anonymously report violations or health concerns.

Since classrooms were closed in December, the division has implemented a number of new safety measures, including the installation of air purifiers in all classrooms and thermal cameras at school entrances. The division this week is beginning to install sneeze guards on student and teacher desks.

Also, the effort to provide vaccinations to the school staff showing results, with more than 6,100 shots delivered since the dedicated distribution program conducted by the division’s nursing staff at Brambleton Middle School opened Jan. 15. More than 1,000 additional staff members are expected to receive their first shots by week’s end. Second round doses will begin Feb. 12. During Tuesday’s School Board meeting, members read aloud the names of all the employees who volunteered to make the vaccination effort possible.

One concern previously raised about reopening classes was that nurses would be pulled off the vaccination effort, butZiegler said he expects to be able to shift staffing in a way to allow that operation to continue full time and to provide vaccinations to all staff members who want them.

Parents speaking during the public comment period Tuesday urged the board to move quickly to reopen classes to help students struggling with their academics and mental health. They said the school setting represents a small health threat to students, but offers critical benefits students have been denied for the past 10 months.

Teachers, meanwhile, urged the board to wait until the staff is fully vaccinated and until the community caseload further declines. Loudoun Education Association President Sandy Sullivan said her members are worried the School Board will rush the final stage of efforts to safely return to the classroom.

“Please don’t break the dam when the floodwaters are still high and it is about to recede,” Social Studies teachers Sheryl Gusman said.

Approximately half of the division’s 81,000 students have selected the hybrid option, attending classes in-person at least two days each week.