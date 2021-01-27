Wexton Tours Hillsboro’s Rt. 9 Project

U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) today walked the half-mile stretch of Rt. 9 through Hillsboro to visually confirm that most of the work on the town’s road project is done.

Mayor Roger Vance and Vice Mayor Amy Marasco, the project manager and deputy manager respectively, took Wexton on a tour of the project from the Old Stone School to the western edge of town. Vance said the road project, which began March 4, 2020, is about 75% complete, meaning the road should re-open to through traffic in April.

Archer Western Corp. is handling the town’s long-planned traffic calming and pedestrian safety project under a $14.3 million contract. Crews in the last 11 months have added in a roundabout on each end of town, installed sidewalks, parking bays and retaining walls, and have buried utility lines under the road.

Vance said that when Rt. 9 through town was closed entirely to through traffic from May 4 to Aug. 15, “an army” of Archer Western crews showed up to propel the project forward, more so than they could have done had the highway through town been kept partially open to traffic.

“Crews were working everywhere,” he told Wexton, who said “I’m really glad it’s working out so well.”

Work on the road project also allowed the town to pay Shirley Contracting to modernize the water system.

Marasco said it’s because of the new water system that the town can flourish more than ever.

“Truly we can make the town sustainable,” she said.

The town is tentatively planning a grand re-opening of Rt. 9 in June, two months after the highway is expected to open to through traffic.

“I look forward to coming back this summer,” Wexton said.

pszabo@loudounnow.com



The eastern roundabout in Hillsboro along Rt. 9 is nearly complete. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]



U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10), led by Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance, took a tour of the work on the town’s $14.3 million Rt. 9 road project Wednesday. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]