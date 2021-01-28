2 Loudoun Students in Running for Cooke Scholarships

The Lansdowne-based Jack Kent Cooke Foundation this week announced the selection of 496 high school seniors as semifinalists for the Cooke College Scholarship Program.

This highly selective scholarship provides exceptionally talented students who have financial need with up to $40,000 annually for four years of college, to enable them to attend a top-performing college or university.

The semifinalists were chosen from a pool of 5,860applicants andrepresent 428 different high schools. Every year, around 60 students are chosen for the scholarship. The 2021 Cooke College Scholarship recipients will be announced in April.

Among the list of semifinalists areYoung Chen of Stone Bridge High School

and Emily Nguyen of John Champe High School.

Cooke College Scholars are selected based on exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, and leadership. Students must be current high school seniors residing in the United States. Scholarships are awarded without respect to religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, citizenship status, geographic region, race, or ethnicity.