Carroll Foy Announces Loudoun Endorsements

Former state delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy has announced endorsements from three Loudoun County supervisors, as Democrats compete for the Loudoun vote in the primary race for governor.

Supervisors Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian), Sylvia Russell Glass (D-Broad Run) and Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) have all endorsed Carroll Foy’s bid to run for governor on the Democratic ticket.

“I am proud to have earned the support of trailblazing leaders who have worked to make meaningful change in Loudoun County,” Carroll Foy stated. “These are challenging times that have exposed problems that have existed for far too long—from persistent unemployment and inequality to poor access to health care and a criminal justice system that treats one group of people much differently than the other. I know those challenges because I’ve lived them. As Governor, I’ll work alongside leaders in Loudoun County to keep up the fight for a more just Virginia where everyone is able to thrive.”

Like state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-9), one of her competitors in the Democratic primary, if Carroll Foy is elected, she would be the first female governor of Virginia and first Black female governor in the United States.

A public defender and Virginia Military Institute graduate, Caroll Foy was elected to the House of Delegates for the 2nd District in 2017, and reelected in 2019. She resigned her seat in December 2020 to focus on the race for governor.

She joins McLellan and former governor Terry McAuliffe in announcing Loudoun endorsements.

