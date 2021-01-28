Community Survey Open to All Loudoun Residents

An online version of the Loudoun County 2021 Community Survey is now open to all Loudoun County residents atloudoun.gov/surveythrough Feb. 1.

The county government surveys residents periodically to gather feedback on government services, the county’s quality of life and priorities for government initiatives. In addition to the online version, surveys were mailed to a statistically representative sampling of Loudoun County households in December. Responses are anonymous.

The county contracts with the National Research Center, Inc., to participate in The National Community Survey, allowing Loudoun to make comparisons with peer counties. The survey has been used in more than 700 jurisdictions across 46 states. The results are used to help improve government performance, guide policy decisions, strengthen communications with community stakeholders and identify clear priorities for use in goal and budget setting.

Results of the survey are expected to be presented to the Board of Supervisors later this year.

For more information on the 2021 Loudoun County survey, call 703-777-0539 or emailbudget@loudoun.gov.To view results of previous surveys conducted by the county, go toloudoun.gov/survey.