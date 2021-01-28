Eid Named IT Cadre Director of Business Development

Darcy Eid has been promoted to IT Cadre’s director of Business Development.

Eid has more than 25 years of experience in business and market development with large, multi-national corporations and the federal government.

“I look forward to leading our Business Development efforts as we strive to continue meeting and exceeding our current and future customers’ expectations,” Eid stated.

“Darcy has been a huge asset at IT Cadre and we are looking forward to the continued contributions that Darcy will bring in this role.” Mark Madigan, President and CEO of IT Cadre.

Ashburn-based IT Cadre was founded in 2001.

For more information, go toitcadre.com.