Leesburg Construction Plan Eyes Utility Plant Expansions, Larger Police Department Addition

The six-year Capital Improvements Program adds 13 new projects to the list of capital needs for Leesburg.

Unveiled during last week’s Planning Commission meeting, the draft fiscal year 2022 to 2027 CIP totals $152.4 million. Notable new projects among the 13 additions include the second phase of the downtown streetlights project; structural repairs to the Town Hall parking garage; Ayr Street NW sidewalk improvements; and improvements to the oft-congested area of East Market Street between Plaza Street and Fort Evans Road. The latter project aims to relieve congestion with the installation of a dedicated right turn lane on westbound East Market Street between the two streets, with construction expected to begin this summer and last about a year.

Other additions include the installation of a pedestrian crossing over Tuscarora Creek at Lawson Road, and Town Branch stream channel improvements at Mosby Drive, to mitigate the erosion of the existing stream.

Five new projects are planned for the Utilities Fund, including looking at future expansions to both the Water Plant and Water Pollution Control Facility. The draft plan points to the potential development of high-volume customers as driving the need to eventually expand both facilities. Design and engineering studies on both are expected to commence in fiscal year 2022, with no construction start dates assigned to either project as of yet.

The CIP also highlighted several projects with significant budget changes. The planned expansion to the Leesburg Police Department commanded a majority of the discussion during the Jan. 21 commission meeting. The project budget has now increased by $4 million, for a total of $20 million. Construction of the Plaza Street station expansion is expected to take two to two-and-a-half years once design is completed by year’s end. The project has been delayed by a year to accommodate some needed redesign. According to a staff report, some components of the project that were originally cut have been added back in.

Renee LaFollette, director of the town’s Public Works & Capital Projects Department, said town staff’s goal is to have the next expansion accommodate the growing police force and town population longer than its 1997 predecessor, which reached capacity in about three years.

“We want to do an expansion to give us 10 to 15 years,” she said. “We don’t want to make the same mistake this time.”

Police Chief Gregory Brown has said an important element of the expanded headquarters will be to enable the department to continue its proactive approach to policing by accommodating its popular community programs.

Another significant budget change is for the Town Shop expansion. The project has been rescoped to include the purchase of nearby land to allow for future growth, a $5.7 million increase.

One new addition to Ida Lee Park is expected to pay for itself rather quickly. The Ida Lee Tennis Center will get a new air structure this fall, at a cost of $716,000. Half of that was paid for via proffers from delevopers, and the revenue generated at the tennis center is expected to easily eclipse the cost in the coming years.

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the CIP at its Feb. 4 meeting. The CIP is expected to be presented to the Town Council, along with Town Manager Kaj Dentler’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget, Feb. 9. The council is scheduled to hold its public hearing on the CIP March 9 and is expected to adopt the entire budget at its March 23 meeting.