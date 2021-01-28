Leesburg Man Pleads Guilty to PPP Fraud

A Leesburg man pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining two Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling more than $2.5 million.

According to court documents, Didier K. Kindambu, 49,fraudulently obtained two PPP loans, which are intended to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic continue to pay salary or wages to their employees. Kindambu created fraudulent payroll documentation for two business he owns and then submitting that documentation in support of the PPP loan applications. The fraudulent documentation claimed that Kindambu’s businesses had dozens of employees with millions of dollars in payroll expenses, when in fact they had few, if any, employees.

According to prosecutors, he spent the loan proceeds on items unrelated to any legitimate PPP-related expense, including a Cessna aircraft, a Lexus, his personal taxes, the down-payment on a home in Leesburg, his day-to-day living expenses, and various purchases of jewelry, clothing, accessories, and shoes.

“At a time when countless families and business owners nationwide are struggling to make ends meet during the ongoing pandemic, Didier Kindambu committed a multimillion-dollar bank fraud by misappropriating COVID-19 taxpayer relief funds to pay for his lavish lifestyle,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Together with our law enforcement partners, this Office will continue to prosecute and bring to justice those who seek to exploit essential pandemic recovery programs and profit from the misfortunes of others for personal gain.”

Kindambu pleaded guilty to bank fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug.t 4. He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.