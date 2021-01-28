Online Scams on the Rise; Police Investigate, Educate

Scam emails have been popping up in unsuspecting users’ email inboxes since the internet rose to the mainstream. But as scammers’ tricks and extortion tactics have improved and intensified, ranging from promises of kittens to COVID-19 vaccines, Loudoun’s law enforcement agencies are fighting back.

In recent weeks, the Sheriff’s Office and a few town police departments have been highlighting the scams—reporting details of more than a dozen cases in an effort to raise public awareness.

One victim reported having sent money to a person he met only online. Another person wired money to someone who identified himself as a Microsoft representative. Two others reported receiving emails they thought were from their bosses at work who then instructed them to purchase gift cards and provide the card numbers, which they did.

Requests, or demands, for payments in gift cards is a big red flag that even store clerks recognize.

According toSheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kraig Troxell,scammers in some cases instruct their victims to purchase gift cards for large sums at different stores, to keep cashiers from questioning them.

“No reputable company or agent is ever going to ask you for payment via gift card or prepaid credit card,” said Purcellville Deputy Police Chief Dave Dailey.

Another victim reported having clicked on an email link to investigate what she was told were fraudulent charges on her Amazon account. Clicking the link gave the scammer access to her computer and credit card.

A different kind of scam is also catching on big time—one that involves kittens and puppies.

In December, the Sheriff’s Office charged a Maryland man with money laundering after he charged a woman $1,000 for a kitten that was never delivered.

A similar incident happened in Purcellville last week, when a resident used PayPal to place a deposit on a puppy but never received the address of the seller’s location.In that case, PayPal agreed to reimburse the victim.

Troxell and Leesburg Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Drogin said their agencies have seen an uptick in those types of pet scams. Troxell said the increase could be attributed to more residents looking to adopt animals while stuck at home amid the pandemic.

Another type of scam involves the COVID-19 vaccine. In those situations, victims are blindly paying scammers to gain access to what they think is the waitlist for the vaccine.

Moreover, the county has seen an increase inonline dating scams; scams involving people imitating government agencies, like theSocial Security Administration; scams involving people impersonatingSheriff’s Office personnel;and scams involving threats of extortion or harm.

“All of these are crimes of opportunity and the suspects’ motivation appears to be financial gain,” Drogin said.

While more online scams are occurring, Dailey said the deceit is nothing new. Scammers are simply updating their methods to match the technology and culture of the 21st century.

“In this case, they’re just doing it online,” he said.

Online scams often originate overseas, which is why it’s more difficult to investigate and file charges. But the Sheriff’s Office’s Financial Crimes Unit is still making progress on its investigations, as it works with specialized task forces within different federal government agencies.

But for a law enforcement agency as localized as Purcellville’s, Dailey said it’s impossible to investigate crimes originating across the world.

Drogin said the same goes for the Leesburg Police Department, although the agency “fully investigates” all reported scams. The more complex scams are further investigated by detectives working within the department’s Criminal Investigation Section.

The Sheriff’s Office’s work has paid off on some occasions.

In March 2020, aChinese national was charged with obtaining money by false pretenses for scamming an elderly victim into giving him her social security number and wire transferring money to an account on the West Coast.

And earlier this month, the Sheriff’s Office charged an Ashburn man withthree counts of money laundering and three counts of obtaining money by false pretenses after scamming a 60-year-old into transferring money to help with a falsified business he said he was starting.

Because internet scammers frequently target elderly residents, Dailey said Purcellville Police conduct special outreach at the Carver Center Senior Center. Dailey said the department strives to accomplish “prevention through education.”

But it’s not only seniors who fall victim to the scams. Troxell said scammers are deceiving people of all ages, which is why the Sheriff’s Office, in addition to reaching out to seniors, has launched #FraudFriday, when it sends out tips at the end of each week aimed to alert residents to the different types of scams.

The Sheriff’s Office on a daily basis urges people to be on the lookout for instances in which they might be asked to purchase gift cards or cash app money, instances in which they might be rushed to make payments, instances in which they’re contacted by a government agency or company out of the blue, and instances in which they’re sent an email or text with a link. Clicking on that link could give scammers access to their victims’ device.

To help stop people from giving into scammers’ demands for victims to purchase gift cards, the Sheriff’s Office has placed information next to gift cards in many stores warning people that they could be purchasing the gift cards for a scammer. Troxell said bank tellers and cashiers also sometimes question customers who are buying gift cards with large sums of money to determine if they’re being scammed.

The Sheriff’s Office also ran a Pizza Box Campaign last spring in which it placed 20,000 informational cards, in both English and Spanish, on participating pizza delivery companies’ pizza boxes urging recipients to be wary of scams, domestic violence and other crimes that heightened at the start of the pandemic.

“We want to solve these cases but first and foremost we want to prevent them,” Troxell said.