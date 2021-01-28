State Decision Slows Loudoun Vaccination Rollout

A decision at the state level to distribute vaccine doses to regions according to their populations has slowed the supply to Loudoun, which the week before consumed a large portion of the state’s entire vaccine allocation.

Last week, Loudoun received a shipment of 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines—roughly a tenth of that week’s allocation to Virginia. But with the new, proportional distribution, Loudoun, which has just under 5% of the state’s population, is receiving about 4,600 doses, said Loudoun Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend. The Northern Virginia region’s health departments have decided among themselves to also distribute the region’s allocation of vaccine proportionally among individual jurisdictions.

As of Jan. 27, the state Department of Health reported that just over 23,000 Loudoun residents had received at least one shot, and more than 2,700 had completed the two-dose vaccine regimen. In both of those categories, Loudoun is slightly behind the statewide percentages of population treated.

The decision to go to proportional allocation also came as the rest of the state joined Loudoun in the second phase of vaccination, Phase 1b. Previously, Loudoun was one of only 11 jurisdictions that had opened up vaccination to a larger pool of candidates, including all residents age 65 or older.

And, as before, the main obstacle to getting people vaccinated in Loudoun is supply—Goodfriend said the new vaccination site at the Dulles Town Center can handle three or four times as many vaccinations as the county is doing, and no vaccine is wasted.

Where before county leaders had said the new vaccination site at the mall would be a third vaccination site, Goodfriend said it will in fact replace the first vaccination site that operated at a warehouse in Sterling. The second vaccination site was set up in collaboration with the school system to get school employees ready for students coming back to class.

The Loudoun Health Department is also now able to handle and administer both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. The county health department’s first super-cold freezer, necessary to store the Pfizer vaccine, arrived last week.

For now, most of the eligible vaccination candidates are waiting to be contacted by the Health Department for an appointment time, after signing up through an online portal.

“It’s tough to just be telling people, ‘we know that you’re high risk’—because there’s a lot of high-risk folks out there—’but be patient,’” Goodfriend said. “Because they’ve been waiting for this for so long. They’ve been doing everything right now for almost a year, but now vaccination is here, but it’s still going to be a while before we get to all of these high-risk folks.”

The state made one other change at the same time it was decided vaccine doses would be distributed according to population: all vaccine doses this week go to local health departments to allocate in their communities. A statement on the Inova Health System’s website says that the decision to allocate vaccine doses through local health departments resulted in the system’s supply being “severely diminished.” On Monday, Inova Vice President Michael Forehand alerted the Loudoun Board of Supervisors they would be temporarily suspending appointments for first doses of the vaccine because of that.

“We received significantly fewer doses than anticipated, and it appears supply will continue to be lower than expected in the coming weeks. We will be prioritizing appointments for those individuals in the 1a and 1b groups who received their first shots through Inova and now require their second vaccine doses in the coming weeks,” Forehand wrote. “As vaccine supply increases, Inova will be in touch with affected individuals to reschedule their first shot appointment.”

But in Loudoun, that likely will not make much immediate difference. An Inova spokesperson confirmed the vaccinations the hospital is handling in Loudoun are second doses for law enforcement and first responders.

Goodfriend said it didn’t make sense to give that vaccine allocation to Inova, since the hospital system is doing the bulk of its vaccination in Fairfax, “so it really wasn’t servicing Loudoun County residents as well as our being able to do that.”

All of those vaccine supply complications could change again next week, Goodfriend noted, with state officials issuing new guidance each week.