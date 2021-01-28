Sylvia Lee Coates 1946-2021

Sylvia Lee Coates, 74, of Leesburg, VA,entered eternal rest on Jan. 18, 2021.

She was born on Nov. 8,1946, in Fairfax, VA, to the late Lucy Ross and Charles Franklin Barnes.

Sylvia attended Luther Jackson High School in Falls Church, Virginia and was employed at Gordon’s Hair Studio for many years. She was a proud member of Providence Baptist Church, Leesburg, VA, where she served as an usher. Sylvia loved playing cards, listening to music, enjoying good company, and cooking for her family and friends. In her later years she enjoyed going to the Leesburg Senior Center, and watching “Let’s Make a Deal,” “Family Feud,” and Westerns.

Sylvia was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Franklin Barnes, Stanley Barnes andAnthony Barnes.

She leaves to mourn her only son, Ralph Eugene Coates, Jr. and his wife, Veronica J. Coates; six grandchildern and their spouses,Ikea and Joe Benavitch, Jessamyne and Mike Burns, Jonteya and Charles Patterson, lll, John and Chandler Holland, Ralph E. Coates lll and Quintin T. Coates; eight great grandchildren;three sisters, Claranetta Thompson (John), Mammie Barnes and Willie Mae Barnes; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 250 West Virginia Avenue, Hamilton, VA20158. Reverend Tracey B. Lyons, Officiating.

Interment is private.

