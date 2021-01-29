Catholic Ministry Prays at Courthouse to End Abortion

Close to 200 members of Saint John the Apostle Catholic Church’s Culture of Life Ministry walked to the county courthouse this morning to pray for an end to abortion.

The ministry members trekked the half-mile to publicly pray the rosary in the heart of Leesburg’s downtown in conjunction with the 48th annual national March for Life, which was held virtually this year. Ever since anti-abortion leaders created the march in 1974, advocates have marched in DC to lobby for the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The marchers convened in Leesburg one day after President Joe Biden signed an executive order reversing a decades-old policy that prohibited nongovernmental organizations from using federal funds to pay for abortions. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan expanded upon that policy by prohibiting nongovernmental organizations from also using federal funds to provide advice, counseling or information on abortion, and from lobbying a foreign government to legalize abortion or make those services more readily available.

President Bill Clinton rescinded that policy in 1993, President George W. Bush reinstated it in 2001, President Barrack Obama rescinded it in 2009, and President Donald Trump expanded it in 2017.

Saint John Catholic Church Parochial Vicar Father Thomas Cavanaugh leads a rosary to end abortion Friday morning in front of the county courthouse. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

School Board Member John Beatty (Catoctin) and his family pray the rosary along with dozens of other families in front of the county courthouse Friday morning. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]







A group of about 200 parishioners from Saint John the Apostle Catholic Church in Leesburg marched to the courthouse Friday morning to pray the rosary for an end to abortion. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]