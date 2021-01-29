Driver Arrested After Assault, Highway Pursuit

A person has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer and leading deputies on a pursuit to the Fairfax County border on Rt. 28, according to scanner traffic.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued a black Lexus from Russell Branch Parkway, onto Rt. 7 and onto Rt. 28 before the driver, losing a tire, was stopped and arrested.

Scanner traffic also indicated a deputy may have been injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.