Letter: Ann Mulhall, Ashburn

Editor: I read with interest Interim Superintendent Scott Ziegler’s condescending letter to the Loudoun County Public Schools community.

In his letter he asks that the community behave with patience, flexibility, comfort in the not yet known, and grace.I can assure him that for the past 10 plus months I have had the patience of Job and have been so flexible my spine has a permanent curvature from bending over backwards.

He speaks of comfort with the not yet known but it is evident and known that this administration is wedded to kicking the can down the road at the expense of the students and in disregard of the science.

After Tuesday night’s performance by the school board chair, please do not speak to me of grace. Where was the grace when she denied the parent of a nonverbal child the opportunity to speak for him? That act was not only severely lacking in grace it was totally inhumane.

Please do not lecture me or any other members of the Loudoun County community on behavior. Just open the schools to in-person learning and take care of the children. After all, last I checked, that’s what schools are for.



Ann Mulhall, Ashburn