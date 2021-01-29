Letter: Ann Mulhall, Ashburn
Editor: I read with interest Interim Superintendent Scott Ziegler’s condescending letter to the Loudoun County Public Schools community.
In his letter he asks that the community behave with patience, flexibility, comfort in the not yet known, and grace.I can assure him that for the past 10 plus months I have had the patience of Job and have been so flexible my spine has a permanent curvature from bending over backwards.
He speaks of comfort with the not yet known but it is evident and known that this administration is wedded to kicking the can down the road at the expense of the students and in disregard of the science.
After Tuesday night’s performance by the school board chair, please do not speak to me of grace. Where was the grace when she denied the parent of a nonverbal child the opportunity to speak for him? That act was not only severely lacking in grace it was totally inhumane.
Please do not lecture me or any other members of the Loudoun County community on behavior. Just open the schools to in-person learning and take care of the children. After all, last I checked, that’s what schools are for.
Ann Mulhall, Ashburn
5 thoughts on “Letter: Ann Mulhall, Ashburn”
Hear, hear!
Concur with Ms. Mulhall. Albeit in slightly stronger terms. The school board and administration do not care about our kids. They never have, and they never will.
BRAVO!
Ms Mulhall speaks for THOUSANDS of frustrated Loudoun parents!!
Ziegler’s letter whiffed.
We are waiting for him to hold his own board accountable. They have had 10 MONTHS to formulate a plan, any plan, to get our kids back to school.
The parent that made the national news was on the money. Our school board members are cowards and have shirked their duties.
Loudoun kids are suffering and Zieg wants us all to have grace. Isn’t that special?
Do your jobs School Board!
all the private schools in Loudoun County are open and the students are attending class. If the LCPS can’t figure out how to open perhaps they have the wrong people working there and should contact the private schools to learn what they are doing.
I found Mr. Ziegler’s message to be prudent, not condescending.
The problem with this return-to-school debate is that it’s a workplace safety issue above all. The need to keep teachers and staff safe trumps the desire of over-populated and overly anxious Type A types who either view school as a form of child care to which they are entitled or fear their children will “fall behind,” never mind the fact that the playing field is level.
Stomping your feet and “going viral” with belligerence at meetings like one individual did is unlikely to be persuasive and will, in fact, likely backfire. As it is, your concerns are “duly noted.” But no one will be opening schools until it is proven to be safe. You might as well resign yourself to that fact.