Loudoun Superintendent Urges Patience, Grace as Parents Plead for Return to School

For months, every Loudoun County School Board meeting has featured a delegation of parents and students pleading to reopen classrooms for in-person learning.

The speakers–whose comments often are limited to a minute or less because of the long line waiting a turn at the podium—are frequently tearful, angry, exasperated and bewildered. They beg for less screen time, more socialization and a better approach to helping special needs students. They point to studies and examples around the world providing evidence that schools can be safely open during the pandemic. Typically, they return to the next meeting two weeks later to continue their pleas.

This week, one of those speeches exploded as a viral video. After his wife and young children once again made their protests, Jordan Michon lashed out, starting with criticism of teachers who are fearful or returning to the classroom. The garbage workers who picking up the trash from his home are in more danger, he said.

“You are a bunch of cowards hiding behind our children to keep our schools closed,” he said.

The shouting continued after his time expired and Chairman Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) asked the on-standby Sheriff’s Office deputy to escort him from the room.

Other than the attention derived by the fast-circulating video clip, there wasn’t anything unusual about the exchange or even the cautionary use of the deputy. The confrontations have become standard elements of each meeting in the pandemic era.

However, the exchange—or rather the “increased media attention paid to Loudoun County, specifically regarding the reopening of schools”—did prompt aspecial statement, issued by Interim Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler. He urged parents “to consider Patience, Flexibility, Comfort with the Not-Yet-Known, and Grace as we interact with one another and map a strategy through unprecedented circumstances to a common goal” of returning students to the classroom.

“I want you to know that LCPS staff—from the Loudoun County School Board, myself, to the teachers, to all of the support personnel—and the community we serve have a common goal: to return students to school safely as soon as possible. We may disagree on the methods and timetable to return students to in-person learning, but I would like us to agree that we all have our students’ best interests at heart,” Ziegler wrote.

The School Board is slated to vote Tuesday, weather permitting,on the latest plan to restart part-time in-person classesas part of the hybrid learning program.