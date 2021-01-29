New Starbucks Location in Leesburg Opens

Java lovers rejoice—you can now get your Starbucks brew in a Leesburg drive-through.

Starbucks has opened its new East Market Street location in the Leesburg Plaza shopping center. The expanded Starbucks is much larger than its Bellewood Commons predecessor across the street, measuring in at 2,500 square feet. In addition to a drive-through, the new shop includes ample outdoor seating for when the weather warms up.

The new Starbucks is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.