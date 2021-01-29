School Board Eyes July Start for Next Superintendent 

The Loudoun School Board on Thursday was briefed on the details of the nationwide search for the division’s next superintendent. Under the plan, the next school leader is expected to be in place by July 1.

The board hired Hazard, Young Attea & Associates to lead the recruitment effort.

The three-member search team will be led by Brad Draeger. The former high school band leader served aschief academic officer, deputy superintendent and even a stint as interim superintendent with Fairfax County Public Schools, and retired in 2012 after serving assuperintendent forLivingston (NJ) Public Schools.

Perhaps more importantly, he told the school board that he is a Leesburg resident with two grandchildren attending public school in Loudoun. “That’s my main interest in making sure we get a good superintendent for Loudoun County,” he said.

Since joining HYA, Draeger said he has been involved with 70 recruitment efforts for superintendents and top-level administrators. He was a member of the team that conducted the search that resulted in the hiring of Eric Williams for Loudoun’s top job six years ago.

Williams resigned in January to take a position leading a Houston, TX-area school division.

Under the proposal, anyone in Loudoun who wants a say in the process—or even to suggest a candidate—will have the opportunity to do so. The team plans a series of focus groups targeting a wide range of community and interest groups. As early as next week, all members of the public will be able to share their views in an online survey.

Initially, the outreach will focus on three key questions: What makes Loudoun great? What are the challenges schools will face over the next 3 to 5 years? And what are the characteristics needed for the superintendent?

By the end of February, the consultants plan to present the board with a leadership profile that will be used to measure candidate qualifications. After the search team reviews the pool of applicants, the first round of interviews is expected to begin early in May. Before the end of that month, the finalist should be selected.

Draeger predicted the board may face a tough choice at the end.

“My feeling is that Loudoun is going to attract the highest quality of candidates possible,” he said.