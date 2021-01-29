Winter Storm Forecasted Sunday; COVID-19 Testing Canceled

Loudoun could see heavy snow starting Sunday night as a winter storm passes through the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from late Saturday night through late Sunday night, warning of a possibility of five or more inches of snow. The forecast calls for temperatures to hold in the high 20s, snow, freezing rain, and possibly sleet, which could make travel dangerous.

Snow forecasts continue through Monday night and early morning Tuesday.

The inclement weather forecast has impacted some of Loudoun County’s COVID-19 response plans for the next few days.

Loudoun County has canceled the first of its planned twice-weekly free COVID-19 testing events on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Franklin Park in Purcellville. The next testing event, on Thursday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Franklin Park is still going ahead.

In addition, the Health Department’s COVID-19 call center will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 31 because of the weather. Normally the call center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information, including the complete testing schedule for February and links to registration forms, is online atloudoun.gov/COVID19testing. Information about the COVID-19 vaccine is posted atloudoun.gov/COVID19vaccine.