Alexander Joins Arc of Loudoun Staff

Laci Ollison Alexander has joined The Arc of Loudoun as its new director of Marketing and Communications.

“I am excited to become a part of the already amazing work that The Arc of Loudoun is doing,” Alexander stated. “I have a love for storytelling, and I believe that The Arc is the perfect place to utilize that passion. From the time that I have spent getting to know the staff, students, and clients so far, I have already learned so much about the positive impact that The Arc has in the lives of so many.”

Alexander has worked with a variety of companies and organizations as a digital marketing strategist and consultant. She is a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University.

“We’re overjoyed to have Laci on the team,” said The Arc of Loudounn CEO Lisa Kimball Kimball. “She has already proven to be an integral part of The Arc’ family and there’s no doubt that Laci’s contributions will have an enduring impact on The Arc.”

Alexander will manage all aspects of marketing, communications, and events for The Arc, including The Arc’s Volunteer and Ambassador programs.

Founded in 1967, Leesburg-based The Arc of Loudoun advocates for, educates, serves, and supports people with disabilities and their families, serving more than 6,000 people each year including people with disabilities, their families, caregivers, educators, advocates; Arc Volunteers; and members of the law enforcement, first responder and judicial system communities.Through its five primary programs—Ability Fitness Center, A Life Like Yours (ALLY) Advocacy Center, Aurora Behavior Clinic, The Aurora School, and Open Door Learning Center preschool—The Arc of Loudoun strives to bring about a just, equitable world for people with disabilities.

Learn more atthearcofloudoun.org.