Locally Leesburg Campaign Launches

The Leesburg Department of Economic Development will introduce a new program beginning Feb. 4.

“Locally Leesburg” is a new promotion highlighting the Town of Leesburg as a business location and a visitor and shopping destination.

The initial phase of the program, Locally Leesburg Business Spotlight, will highlight a different business each week, while sharing the services they offer and why they chose to do business in Leesburg.

Every Thursday, a new episode will air on Facebook at 11 a.m. All episodes will also be available on the town’s YouTube Channel and the Economic Development website.

According to Russell Seymour, Leesburg’s director of Economic Development, Locally Leesburg is an initiative designed to introduce both visitors and residents to the town and all it has to offer.

“We are going to highlight the many factors that make Leesburg a true destination of choice,” Seymour said.

Business owners who would like to be featured can contact Business Development and Retention Manager Melanie Scoggins at mscoggins@leesburgva.gov.