Loudoun to get $1M FEMA Funding for Vaccination Effort

Loudoun County will receive $1.02 million to assist in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the county’s representatives in Congress announce Monday.

The money will be used to support efforts to store, handle, transport, distribute and administer the vaccine against COVID-19, according to a press release from Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA).

Loudoun is the second locality in Virginia to win that funding, after Arlington County. Under Gov. Ralph Northam’s Major Disaster Declaration, localities may apply for funding to support vaccine distribution from FEMA. Under executive orders recently signed by President Joe Biden, states and localities are eligible to receive funding to aid their COVID-19 response efforts in advance, rather than as reimbursements.

“I’m so pleased that Loudoun County is receiving federal funding to get more shots into the arms of residents and bolster our community’s vaccination efforts,”stated Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10). “Making vaccines more available and accessible to Americans is one of our most important tools to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal support is essential to distribute vaccines in the most efficient, equitable, and expedited way possible. I was proud to support a bipartisan deal at the end of last year to provide robust funding for vaccine administration efforts, and I’m working hard now to advance our next rescue package through Congress.”

The most recent COVID-19 relief package negotiated by Warner and a bipartisan group of senators, and supported by both senators included more than $19 billion for vaccines and therapeutics and an additional $8.75 billion to support vaccine distribution at the local and state level. Wexton also voted to pass that bill in December.

As of Feb. 1, the health department is reporting that just over 31,000 Loudoun residents had received at least one shot, and nearly 4,500 had completed the two-shot regimen.