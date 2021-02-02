Give Choose Set for March 16

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties announces that Give Choose this year will be held Tuesday, March 16 and has invited local nonprofits to participate.

Give Choose, an annual day of giving hosted by the Community Foundation, challenges local residents to donate to local nonprofit organizations serving the area. In 2020, Give Choose raised a landmark $620,000 for local nonprofits. Since its inception in 2014, Give Choose has raised more than $1.8 million.

At GiveChoose.org, visitors can choose from among animal welfare, environment, health, human services, education, youth, and arts and culture nonprofits, with donations starting at $10. Donations may be made up to two weeks in advance, with an early giving period beginning March 2.

Local businesses also participate in Give Choose through sponsorships, which provide a prize pool to be awarded to participating nonprofits throughout March 16.

The Community Foundation has already begun accepting registrations from nonprofits for this year’s event, and invites local nonprofits interested in participating to join by registering no later than Feb. 23. Charities can register to participate and find eligibility information onwww.givechoose.org. Registration is free of charge for participating nonprofits.

For more information email Nicole Acosta at nicole@communityfoundationlf.org or call 703-779-3505, ext. 3.