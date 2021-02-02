Leesburg Outlets Receive Approval for Kiosks, New Uses

The owner of the Leesburg Premium Outlets officially has the green light to operate retail kiosks on the property, and to also add new uses to the mix at the mall.

By unanimous consent, the Town Council last week supported a request to permit eight retail kiosks to be spread throughout the outlet mall property. The council in December approved a series of zoning text amendments that permit retail kiosks in developments of at least 500,000 square feet.

The owner of the outlet mall had previously indicated a desire to have up to 10 kiosks on the property, but the council last month decided the development’s current supply of eight kiosks was plenty.

“We understand you felt eight was appropriate and we can work with that,” said John Dionis, vice president of development for Simon Premium Outlets, the outlet mall owner, in addressing the council last week.

The kiosks first debuted at the outlet mall more than 15 years ago, but approval for them had never been sought until recently, a staff report noted.

The outlet mall will also soon be able to house different uses on the property. The council approved a concept plan and proffer amendment that will allow second-hand stores, arts and crafts studios or stores, barber shops and beauty shops, dressmaker shops, photographer’s studios, and tailor shops to be added to the mix of allowable retail uses.

Dionis said offering secondhand options “is becoming really an integral part to the retail landscape.” He said there are opportunities to house stores that offer high-end secondhand items, like Louis Vuitton handbags or sneakers.

“We’re looking for uses that have found success at other centers to be complementary to the national brand offerings that we have,” he said.



