StoneSprings Celebrates Doctor’s 2,000th Robotic Procedure

StoneSprings Hospital Center is celebrating a milestone. Last week, Dr. C. Bernard Cross performed his 2,000th robotic surgery at the hospital since the robotic surgery program was launched in 2016. The procedure was a robotic repair of bilateral hernia.

“A decade ago, this surgery would have been done laparoscopically, with several incision sites, and a decade before that, it would have been open surgery, requiring a hospital stay,” said Cross. “Robotic surgery’s precision allows me to do it with just one very small incision.”

StoneSprings Hospital offers advanced robotic technology for routine and complex procedures, including gastroenterology, urology, gynecology, general surgery, and spinal surgery. Robotic surgery uses miniature surgical instruments to visualize the surgical site with a high-definition 3D camera. The surgeon is able to see the magnified, high resolution view of the surgical site while controlling robotic equipment and surgical instruments. The robotic system translates the surgeon’s hand movements into smaller, more precise movements than the human hand could do alone.

“As a Robotic Training Epicenter for general surgery, we host surgeons from across the country as they come to learn and study robotic surgery in our specialized, robotic- equipped operating suite,” explained Cross, who serves as medical director of the Epicenter.

StoneSpring’s Robotic Surgery EpiCenter is one of just 20 in the country teaching robotic general surgery. Surgeons choose robotic surgery for better patient outcomes. Procedures typically require very small incisions, which means less blood loss and a lower chance of infection, less post-operative pain, and a faster recovery. Robotic surgery also allows surgeons an unmatched level of precision.

“Congratulations to Dr. Cross on his 2,000th procedure,” said Nathan Vooys, CEO of StoneSprings Medical Center. “This is a milestone celebrated by our entire community which is benefiting from having such advanced surgical options available so close to home. Robotic surgery provides better clinical outcomes so our patients can return to their active lifestyles more quickly.”