Betty True Greene, 1948-2021

Betty True Greene, 72, a 5th generation, life-long resident of Leesburg, Virginia, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on January 26, 2021. She peacefully passed away at home with both her daughters by her side.

Born August 22, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Betty Greene.

Betty True was a 1966 graduate of Loudoun County High School. She was Homecoming Queen and remained a loyal Raider her entire life. She began a long career in medical administration and worked many years at Leesburg Orthopedics. Betty True was a hard worker and a dedicated employee for many years. She ended her career upon her retirement from The Urology Group. She was beloved by her many co-workers and patients.

Betty True enjoyed gardening, sports and watching FOX news. She loved music, too, especially the songs by Elvis Presley, her favorite. Most importantly, her real life’s passion was her fierce devotion and unconditional love for her family.

She is survived by her daughters Kelly Greene Ciaburri and Jessica Inez Malick, grandchildren Jack, Olivia, Jillian, and Evan Ciaburri, Georgia Malick, brothers Monty Greene, Stilson (Tammy) Greene, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, February 10, 2021at 11 am at Union Cemetery in Leesburg.

Memorial contributions made be made to Loudoun Abused Women Shelter (https://www.lcsj.org).

Arrangements: Loudoun Funeral Chapel