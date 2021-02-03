Burk, Steinberg Schedule Saturday Budget Town Hall

Just days before Town Manager Kaj Dentler presents Leesburg’s proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget, two members of the Town Council have scheduled a virtual budget town hall to hear from the public.

Scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, the goal of the town hall is to engage the public in shaping the town’s budget priorities, according to organizers Mayor Kelly Burk and Councilman Neil Steinberg.

Dentler recently indicated that he is not proposing a tax rate increase above the current level of 18.4 cents, but has warned that the council needs to find ways to catch up with many services put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are also around 30 frozen or vacant staff positions in Town Hall. For the current fiscal year, 2021, Leesburg finds itself staring down a $5 million General Fund deficit, though town staff have expressed confidence that the budget will be balanced when the fiscal year ends June 30. The fiscal year 2022 budget begins July 1.

Those who wish to join the Town Hall are asked to contact Burk at kellyburk2011@gmail.com to receive a link to participate. The council is expected to hold public hearings on the budget and tax rate in March. Dentler will present his proposed budget Feb. 9.

